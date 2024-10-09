Nakobe Dean Injury: Limited to open week

Dean (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice session.

The Eagles are coming off a bye, so it's not clear whether Dean picked up the ankle injury during Week 4 against the Buccaneers or afterwards. Regardless, Dean could avoid an injury designation heading into Week 6 against the Browns if he's able to practice in full Thursday or Friday. The 2022 third-round pick has 26 tackles (17 solo) and one pass defended through four regular-season games.