Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nakobe Dean headshot

Nakobe Dean Injury: Listed as DNP Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Dean (abdomen) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice estimate.

Dean pooped up on the injury report Wednesday after having racked up 12 tackles (six solo) during the team's Week 16 loss versus the Commanders. If he ends up being unable to play Sunday versus the Cowboys, Jeremiah Trotter would likely get the start at inside linebacker alongside Zack Baun in Dean's place.

Nakobe Dean
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now