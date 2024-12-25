Nakobe Dean Injury: Listed as DNP Wednesday
Dean (abdomen) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice estimate.
Dean pooped up on the injury report Wednesday after having racked up 12 tackles (six solo) during the team's Week 16 loss versus the Commanders. If he ends up being unable to play Sunday versus the Cowboys, Jeremiah Trotter would likely get the start at inside linebacker alongside Zack Baun in Dean's place.
