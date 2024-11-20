Fantasy Football
Nakobe Dean Injury: Still working through groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Dean (groin) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report.

Dean played through a groin injury during the Eagles' Week 11 win over the Commanders, during which he tallied 10 tackles (eight solo) and a pass defensed. The 2022 third-round pick will have two more chances this week to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.

Nakobe Dean
Philadelphia Eagles
