Nakobe Dean Injury: Still working through groin injury
Dean (groin) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report.
Dean played through a groin injury during the Eagles' Week 11 win over the Commanders, during which he tallied 10 tackles (eight solo) and a pass defensed. The 2022 third-round pick will have two more chances this week to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.
