Nakobe Dean Injury: Unlikely to play Week 17

Dean (abdomen) is doubtful to suit up against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Dean logged his usual hefty snap count last Sunday against the Commanders and tied a season high with 12 tackles, but he appeared on Philadelphia's estimated injury report as a non-participant with an abdominal issue Wednesday. The third-year linebacker upgraded to a limited session both Thursday and Friday, but it appears he'll nonetheless miss his first game of the campaign. Either Jeremiah Trotter or Oren Burks could be asked to start if Dean is indeed unable to play against Dallas.