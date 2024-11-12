Fantasy Football
Nakobe Dean headshot

Nakobe Dean Injury: Upgraded to limited Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Dean (groin) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimation.

Dean was estimated as a DNP on Monday, but he was able to upgrade his participation during Tuesday's walkthrough. Wednesday's practice will provide a clearer picture of his status heading into Thursday night's game against the Commanders. In the five games since the Eagles' Week 5 bye, Dean has logged 40 tackles (23 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two pass defenses (including one interception) and one fumble recovery.

Nakobe Dean
Philadelphia Eagles
