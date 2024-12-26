Fantasy Football
Nakobe Dean

Nakobe Dean Injury: Upgrades to LP on Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Dean (abdomen) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.

Dean was estimated as a non-participant Wednesday, though the Eagles didn't actually hold a practice that day. His LP status Thursday therefore represents an upgrade, but his likelihood of playing Sunday against Dallas remains in question. Dean has been a tackle machine of late, recording double-digit stops in each of his past four contests.

Nakobe Dean
Philadelphia Eagles

