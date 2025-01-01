Nakobe Dean News: Full participant in walkthrough

Dean (abdomen) was estimated as a full practice participant during Wednesday's walkthrough.

Dean was sidelined for the Eagles' Week 17 win over the Cowboys due to an abdominal injury. His full participation in Wednesday's walkthrough indicates that the 2022 third-round pick could be healthy enough to play in the Eagles' regular-season finale against the Giants on Sunday. However, he could be held out of the contest due to Philadelphia being locked in as the NFC's No. 2 seed for the playoffs.