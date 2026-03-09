Nakobe Dean headshot

Nakobe Dean News: Gets three-year deal with Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Dean and the Raiders agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract Monday that includes $20 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dean spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Eagles, who selected the Georgia product in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Dean's most productive season in Philadelphia was in 2024, when he logged 128 total tackles across 15 regular-season games, though he tore the patellar tendon in his left knee during the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX run that caused him to open the 2025 season on injured reserve. Dean appeared in just 10 regular-season games last year, finishing with 55 tackles (30 solo), including a career-high 4.0 sacks, one pass defense and two forced fumbles. With Devin White and Jamal Adams both unrestricted free agents, Dean is slated to start at linebacker alongside Quay Walker in 2026.

