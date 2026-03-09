Nakobe Dean News: Gets three-year deal with Vegas
Dean and the Raiders agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract Monday that includes $20 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Dean spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Eagles, who selected the Georgia product in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Dean's most productive season in Philadelphia was in 2024, when he logged 128 total tackles across 15 regular-season games, though he tore the patellar tendon in his left knee during the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX run that caused him to open the 2025 season on injured reserve. Dean appeared in just 10 regular-season games last year, finishing with 55 tackles (30 solo), including a career-high 4.0 sacks, one pass defense and two forced fumbles. With Devin White and Jamal Adams both unrestricted free agents, Dean is slated to start at linebacker alongside Quay Walker in 2026.
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Super Wild Card Weekend58 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Hampton Questionable, Says He'll Play59 days ago
-
NFL Picks
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend61 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
Fantasy Football Rankings Wild Card Weekend: Weekly Value Meter62 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 1864 days ago