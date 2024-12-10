Nakobe Dean News: Leading tackler in win
Dean recorded 12 tackles (nine solo) during Sunday's 22-16 win versus the Panthers.
Dean managed double-digit tackles for the second straight game in Week 14, and he has now posted 10-plus tackles in five contests this season. He also eclipsed 100 tackles on the year with Sunday's performance. He'll be looking to keep adding to his career-best campaign in Week 15 versus the Steelers.
