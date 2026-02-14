Nakobe Dean headshot

Nakobe Dean News: Logs career-high sack total in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Dean tallied 55 tackles (including 4.0 sacks), one defensed pass and two forced fumbles over 10 regular-season games (eight starts) during the 2025 campaign.

Dean missed the first five games of the season while recovering from a knee injury and then sat out Weeks 17 and 18 because of a hamstring issue. While that led to his overall tackle total being less than half of what it was (128) in 2024, Dean did manage to reach a career-best mark with his 4.0 sacks. He just completed the final year of his rookie deal, so Dean is slated to be a free agent.

Nakobe Dean
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nakobe Dean See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nakobe Dean See More
Gameday Injuries: Super Wild Card Weekend
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Super Wild Card Weekend
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
35 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Hampton Questionable, Says He'll Play
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Hampton Questionable, Says He'll Play
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
36 days ago
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend
NFL
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
38 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Wild Card Weekend: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Wild Card Weekend: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
39 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 18
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 18
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
41 days ago