Nakobe Dean News: Logs career-high sack total in 2025
Dean tallied 55 tackles (including 4.0 sacks), one defensed pass and two forced fumbles over 10 regular-season games (eight starts) during the 2025 campaign.
Dean missed the first five games of the season while recovering from a knee injury and then sat out Weeks 17 and 18 because of a hamstring issue. While that led to his overall tackle total being less than half of what it was (128) in 2024, Dean did manage to reach a career-best mark with his 4.0 sacks. He just completed the final year of his rookie deal, so Dean is slated to be a free agent.
