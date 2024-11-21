Nakobe Dean News: Past groin injury

Dean (groin) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Dean was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury, but that didn't hold him back during Thursday's session. Barring any setbacks, the 2022 third-round pick should be good to go against the Rams on Sunday. In the six regular-season games since the Eagles' Week 5 bye, Dean has logged 50 tackles (31 solo), including 2.0 sacks, three pass defenses (including one interception) and one fumble recovery.