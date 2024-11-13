Nakobe Dean News: Ready to rock

Dean (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Dean upgraded to full participation Wednesday after opening the Eagles' week of practice with an estimated DNP, so it appears he's moved past his groin issue in time for Thursday night's divisional matchup against the Commanders. The Georgia product has recorded 66 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and defended three passes through the Eagles' first nine games this season. He's expected to start alongside Zack Baun in Philadelphia's linebacker corps in Week 11.