Namdi Obiazor News: Taken by Patriots

New England selected Obiazor in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 212th overall.

Obiazor spent the last four seasons of his six-year college career in TCU, and he posted at least 81 total tackles in each of his last three years from 2023 to 2025. He's a well-rounded player that profiles as the quintessential linebacker; a reliable tackler that pursues the ball with earnest. He figures to serve in a reserve role at inside linebacker behind Christian Elliss and Robert Spillane, but Obiazor's experience on punt coverage in college should help him see the field on special teams during his rookie season in the NFL.