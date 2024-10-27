Naquan Jones Injury: Questionable to return Week 8
Jones suffered a thigh injury against Miami on Sunday and is questionable to return.
Jones headed to the locker room after getting hurt and was deemed questionable to return early in the second quarter. The defensive tackle has ascended to a fairly significant role after signing with the Cardinals in late September, as he logged at least 30 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the team's past three games while notching 2.0 sacks during that span.