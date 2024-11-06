Naquan Jones News: Appears past thigh injury

Jones (thigh) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gershman was sidelined for the Cardinals' Week 9 win over the Bears due to a thigh injury. His ability to practice without limitations Wednesday indicates that, barring any setbacks, he should be able to play against the Jets on Sunday. Should he play, Jones would reclaim his starting spot at defensive tackle alongside Roy Lopez while Khyiris Tonga provides rotational depth.