Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Naquan Jones headshot

Naquan Jones News: Career high in sacks in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Jones finished the 2024 season with 27 total tackles (11 solo), including 3.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed over 12 games.

Jones signed with the Cardinals in late September, nearly matching his career high of 29 tackles in 2021. The defensive tackle did set a new high-water mark with 3.0 sacks and he'll enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, potentially looking for a new destination for his fifth NFL campaign.

Naquan Jones
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now