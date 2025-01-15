Naquan Jones News: Career high in sacks in 2024

Jones finished the 2024 season with 27 total tackles (11 solo), including 3.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed over 12 games.

Jones signed with the Cardinals in late September, nearly matching his career high of 29 tackles in 2021. The defensive tackle did set a new high-water mark with 3.0 sacks and he'll enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, potentially looking for a new destination for his fifth NFL campaign.