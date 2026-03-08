Naquan Jones News: Re-ups with Houston
The Texans re-signed Jones to a one-year, $2 million contract Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Jones can earn an additional $500K via incentives. Houston claimed the 28-year-old defensive lineman off waivers from the Chargers back in December, and Jones appeared in the final four regular-season games in addition to both of the Texans' playoff contests. Jones figures to fill a rotational role along the defensive line.
