Naquan Jones headshot

Naquan Jones News: Re-ups with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Texans re-signed Jones to a one-year, $2 million contract Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jones can earn an additional $500K via incentives. Houston claimed the 28-year-old defensive lineman off waivers from the Chargers back in December, and Jones appeared in the final four regular-season games in addition to both of the Texans' playoff contests. Jones figures to fill a rotational role along the defensive line.

