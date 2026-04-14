Nasir Adderley News: Resurfaces with Colts
Indianapolis signed Adderley to a contract Tuesday.
Adderley stepped away from the NFL in 2023 after playing four seasons with the Chargers, but three years later the safety will now return to the league and compete for a role in the Colts' secondary. The 28-year-old started three of his four seasons in Los Angeles, posting 232 tackles and 12 passes defensed, including three interceptions, during that span.
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