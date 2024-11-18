Nate Adkins News: Posts one catch, TD in Week 11

Adkins secured his lone target for a 12-yard touchdown in Sunday's 38-6 win over the Falcons.

Adkins started the Denver's avalanche of scoring Sunday, catching his second touchdown of the season early in the first quarter against Atlanta. The 25-year-old tight end has recorded just six receptions for 34 yards and two scores over the course of the first 11 games of the 2024 campaign. Adkins' role as the No. 2 tight end in Denver's passing offense has predictably not resulted in much production this season. He should remain off the fantasy radar in a Week 12 matchup with the Raiders.