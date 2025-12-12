Adkins' availability for Week 15 was initially suspected when the Broncos waived fellow tight end Marcedes Lewis on Thursday. The tight end has been absent since Week 9 with a persistent knee injury, and his return to the lineup is a valuable addition to a Broncos team that is attempting to secure the AFC's top seed. Adkins has six receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets through six games this season. The 26-year-old's ability to block for the run and pass game is arguably more valuable to the team, but he also has solid receiving upside.