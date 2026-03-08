Nate Adkins News: Sticking around Denver
Adkins and the Broncos agreed on a one-year contract Sunday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
Adkins will remain in Denver for a fourth season after operating having caught six of 11 targets for 48 yards and a touchdown over nine regular-season contests in 2025. The tight end will likely continue to have limited upside on offense next season, operating behind the likes of Evan Engram and Adam Trautman, the latter of which inked a three-year deal with the Broncos on Sunday.
