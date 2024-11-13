Nate Davis Injury: Cut by Chicago

The Bears waived Davis on Wednesday.

Davis' disastrous tenure in Chicago will come to an end halfway through the three-year, $30 million contract he signed in March 2023. The veteran guard lost his starting job to Matt Pryor earlier this season and was a late addition to the Bears' injury report in Week 11, when he was inactive due to a back issue ahead of an eventual 19-3 loss to the Patriots. Once healthy, the 28-year-old Davis could catch on with another organization at a more team-friendly salary.