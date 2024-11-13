Fantasy Football
Nate Davis

Nate Davis Injury: Gets cut loose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 7:48am

Davis was released by the Bears on Wednesday.

Davis' time in Chicago will come to an end halfway through his current three-year, $30 million contract. According to Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Charlotte product called in with a surprise back injury Sunday morning, which was why he was late scratched for the game against New England. Davis has missed several weeks for a multitude of reasons over the last 1.5 seasons, and ultimately only started 13 games for the Bears since signing with them last offseason.

Nate Davis
 Free Agent
