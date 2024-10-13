Nate Davis News: Healthy inactive Sunday

Davis (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

In the second season of the three-year, $30 million deal he signed with the Bears in March 2023, Davis lost his starting role at right guard to Matt Pryor earlier this season and no longer looks to be viewed as the first guard off the bench. Instead, Bill Murray will be the Bears' choice to step in at left guard or right guard if either Teven Jenkins or Pryor are forced to exit Sunday's contest at any point.