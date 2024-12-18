Nate Davis News: Works out with Tennessee
The Titans hosted Davis (back) for a workout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Davis appears to recovered from the back injury he'd been dealing with when cut by the Bears in November. The veteran guard was initially drafted by Tennessee in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he could now reunite with the team, potentially as a member of the practice squad.
Nate Davis
Free Agent
