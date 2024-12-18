Fantasy Football
Nate Davis News: Works out with Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

The Titans hosted Davis (back) for a workout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Davis appears to recovered from the back injury he'd been dealing with when cut by the Bears in November. The veteran guard was initially drafted by Tennessee in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he could now reunite with the team, potentially as a member of the practice squad.

