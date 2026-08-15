Nate Evans Injury: Exits with quadriceps issue

Evans (quadriceps) will not return to Saturday's preseason game against the Bears, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Evans logged one solo tackle before his exit. The cornerback's absence is compounded by Michael Coats' (ankle) early exit as well. With Damarri Mathis (undisclosed) and Tyron Herring (undisclosed) already on season-ending injured reserve, a thin cornerback room has just gotten thinner one week into preseason. The Browns will likely look to add a defensive back to the room in the coming days.