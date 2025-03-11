Nate Herbig News: Healthy for free agency

Herbig (shoulder), spent the entire 2024 season on IR due to a torn rotator cuff, has attained a clean bill of health for the start of free agency, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Herbig missed all of Pittsburgh's season due to a torn rotator cuff sustained last August, but he played a full 17-game campaign (two starts) with the team in 2023. He may need to search for a backup role at guard in free agency.