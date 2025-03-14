Fantasy Football
Nate Herbig headshot

Nate Herbig News: Lands with Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

The Commanders signed Herbig on Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Herbig has returned to health after a torn rotator cuff forced him to miss all of Pittsburgh's 2024 season, and he now joins Washington as a veteran option at guard. He'll assist the interior of the Commanders' offensive line in keeping Jayden Daniels, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, upright during the upcoming season.

Nate Herbig
Washington Commanders
