Nate Herbig News: Lands with Washington
The Commanders signed Herbig on Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Herbig has returned to health after a torn rotator cuff forced him to miss all of Pittsburgh's 2024 season, and he now joins Washington as a veteran option at guard. He'll assist the interior of the Commanders' offensive line in keeping Jayden Daniels, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, upright during the upcoming season.
