Nate Hobbs Injury: Missing Wednesday's Practice

Head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters that Hobbs (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old cornerback was sidelined for the Raiders' Week 11 loss to the Dolphins after sustaining an ankle injury the week prior, and Wednesday's DNP suggests he might be at risk of missing additional time. If Hobbs cannot upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday, he'll likely miss his second consecutive game in the Week 12 matchup against the Broncos.