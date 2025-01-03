Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nate Hobbs headshot

Nate Hobbs Injury: Questionable for finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Hobbs (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Hobbs was added to the injury report Friday after he logged a DNP in practice. He's been battling the illness for weeks but was able to play last Sunday against the Saints after missing five of the previous six games due to the illness and an ankle injury. Darnay Holmes would likely cover the slot if Hobbs is unable to play Sunday.

Nate Hobbs
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now