Nate Hobbs Injury: Questionable for finale
Hobbs (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Hobbs was added to the injury report Friday after he logged a DNP in practice. He's been battling the illness for weeks but was able to play last Sunday against the Saints after missing five of the previous six games due to the illness and an ankle injury. Darnay Holmes would likely cover the slot if Hobbs is unable to play Sunday.
