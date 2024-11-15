Nate Hobbs Injury: Ruled out for Week 11

Hobbs (ankle) did not practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Miami.

Hobbs was carted off the field due to an ankle injury in Week 8 against the Bengals. Even with the extra rest thanks to the Raiders' Week 10 bye, the 2021 fifth-round pick was unable to practice all week, and his next chance to play will be Week 12 against the Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 24. With Hobbs sidelined Sunday, Darnay Holmes and Decamerion Richardson are candidates to start at nickel corner.