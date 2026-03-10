Nate Hobbs headshot

Nate Hobbs Injury: Set to be released by Packers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 9:44am

The Packers will release Hobbs (knee) after the start of the new league year, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Despite inking a four-year, $48 million deal with the Packers in March of 2025, Hobbs' time in Green Bay has come to an end after just one season. The Illinois product struggled to stay on the field and finished the year on IR due to an MCL tear. Across 11 appearances in 2025, Hobbs logged 356 defensive snaps and tallied 27 total tackles and two passes defensed (all career lows). While the 26-year-old's release does not become official until June 1, he's expected to be coveted by teams in need of secondary help ahead of next season.

Nate Hobbs
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
