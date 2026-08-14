Nate Hobbs Injury: Set to miss a few weeks

Hobbs (groin) is projected to miss a few weeks due to injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hobbs suffered a groin injury during a joint practice with the Titans, but the issue should not persist past the preseason. With fellow cornerback Jack Jones (hand) leaving Thursday night's preseason game against the Titans due to injury, Darrell Luter and Ephesians Prysock are set to see some snaps at cornerback during the remainder of the preseason.