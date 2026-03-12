Nate Hobbs Injury: Signs with San Francisco
The 49ers agreed to terms with Hobbs (knee) on a one-year, $4 million contract Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Hobbs signed a four-year, $48 million deal with the Packers last offseason to be the team's slot corner, but he dealt with injuries seemingly all season and appeared in just 11 regular-season contests. Hobbs finished with a career-low 27 tackles (14 solo) and just two pass breakups before being released this week. He'll try to rediscover his health in San Francisco after suffering a torn MCL in Week 17.
