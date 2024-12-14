Fantasy Football
Nate Hobbs headshot

Nate Hobbs News: Has no injury designation for MNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Hobbs (ankle) is clear to play against the Falcons on Monday night, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Hobbs is set to return from a four-game absence caused by an ankle injury. The fourth-year defender began this week with a pair of limited practice sessions before participating in full Saturday to clear the way for his return. With Hobbs set to suit up Monday, Darnay Holmes will likely return to a rotational role.

Nate Hobbs
Las Vegas Raiders
