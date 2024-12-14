Nate Hobbs News: Has no injury designation for MNF
Hobbs (ankle) is clear to play against the Falcons on Monday night, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Hobbs is set to return from a four-game absence caused by an ankle injury. The fourth-year defender began this week with a pair of limited practice sessions before participating in full Saturday to clear the way for his return. With Hobbs set to suit up Monday, Darnay Holmes will likely return to a rotational role.
