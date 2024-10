Hobbs recorded 10 tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Steelers.

Hobbs hadn't notched more than five tackles in a single contest this season until Sunday's tilt. He's yet to force a turnover through the first six weeks of his 2024 campaign, but Hobbs remains a key piece in the Raiders' secondary ahead of a matchup against the Rams, who might be returning wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) from a three-game absence.