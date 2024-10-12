Nate Landman Injury: Coming off IR

Atlanta is activating Landman (calf) off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 6 contest against Carolina, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Landman landed on IR in mid-September after injuring his calf in Week 1 against Pittsburgh. The linebacker has since missed the required four contests, and he was able to log a trio of limited practices this week, leading to a designation of questionable for Sunday's matchup. If Landman returns to action against the Panthers, he'll help shore up a linebacker corps that will be without Troy Andersen (knee) for a second straight week.