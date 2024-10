Landman (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Landman missed four games due to a calf injury earlier this season, but he played through the issue in Atlanta's Week 6 win over the Panthers, so Wednesday's limited session is likely precautionary. Expect Landman to suit up for the Falcons' Week 7 matchup against the Seahawks unless he downgrades to a DNP either Thursday or Friday.