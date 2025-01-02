Fantasy Football
Nate Landman headshot

Nate Landman Injury: Pops up on Thursday's injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Landman (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Landman wasn't on Wednesday's injury report, so his shoulder injury appears to be one that he picked up during practice this week. His practice participation Friday will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the Panthers. Landman has registered 21 tackles (six solo) and one pass defense in the five games since Atlanta's Week 12 bye.

Nate Landman
Atlanta Falcons
