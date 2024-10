Landman (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina, Will McFadden of Atlanta's official site reports.

Landman is still serving his time on injured reserve, but there's a chance he gets activated off it for Atlanta's Week 6 matchup. The 6-foot-3 linebacker hasn't played since the Falcons' season opener, where he logged six tackles (four solo) and saw 56 percent of the team's defensive snaps.