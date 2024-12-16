Nate Landman Injury: Questionable to return Monday
Landman (neck) is questionable to return to Monday night's contest against the Raiders, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Landman suffered the neck injury in the first half and it's unclear if the linebacker will be able to return to the field. In his absence, JD Bertrand and Josh Woods stand to see an increase in workload on Atlanta's defense.
