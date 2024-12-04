Fantasy Football
Nate Landman Injury: Still nursing hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Landman (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Landman played through his hamstring issue in the Falcons' Week 13 loss to the Chargers, recording four total tackles across just 17 defensive snaps. Wednesday's limited session indicates that the Colorado product is still dealing with the injury in some capacity, and he could be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's matchup against the Vikings if he's unable to practice in full Thursday or Friday.

