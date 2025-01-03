Fantasy Football
Nate Landman headshot

Nate Landman News: Cleared to face Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Landman (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Panthers.

A sub-package linebacker alongside every-down linebacker Kaden Elliss, Landman has played between 33 and 47 percent of the defensive snaps each of the last five weeks. He enters Week 18 with 73 tackles (36 solo), three forced fumbles and one pass breakup across 12 appearances this season.

Nate Landman
Atlanta Falcons
