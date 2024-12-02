Nate Landman News: Four tackles in loss

Landman compiled four total tackles (no solo) in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Chargers.

Landman played in a rotation with Troy Andersen (knee) at inside linebacker in Andersen's return to the field in Week 13, recording three more tackles than his counterpart. Landman has now recorded 56 total tackles (30 solo) and three forced fumbles over eight games in 2024 and he'll likely continue to have the edge over Andersen moving forward.