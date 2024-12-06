Nate Landman News: Good to go for Week 14 vs. Vikes
Landman (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Landman was able to play through a hamstring issue against the Chargers in Week 13, and after logging a full practice Friday, he's set to do so again Sunday. Over eight regular-season games, Landman has logged 56 tackles (30 solo) and three forced fumbles.
