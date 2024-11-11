Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nate Landman headshot

Nate Landman News: Logs eight tackles in Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 4:30pm

Landman registered eight tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 20-17 loss to New Orleans.

Landman finished Sunday's game with the second-most tackles on the Falcons behind Kaden Elliss (10). Landman's playing time was set to take a hit following Troy Andersen's return after a five-game absence due to a knee injury, but the latter aggravated the issue Sunday and will undergo further evaluation. If Andersen were to miss more time, Landman would remain as a starter alongside Elliss and edge rushers Matthew Judon and Arnold Ebiketie. Over his last five regular-season games, Landman has logged 38 tackles (21 solo) and three forced fumbles.

Nate Landman
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now