Nate Landman News: Logs eight tackles in Week 10

Landman registered eight tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 20-17 loss to New Orleans.

Landman finished Sunday's game with the second-most tackles on the Falcons behind Kaden Elliss (10). Landman's playing time was set to take a hit following Troy Andersen's return after a five-game absence due to a knee injury, but the latter aggravated the issue Sunday and will undergo further evaluation. If Andersen were to miss more time, Landman would remain as a starter alongside Elliss and edge rushers Matthew Judon and Arnold Ebiketie. Over his last five regular-season games, Landman has logged 38 tackles (21 solo) and three forced fumbles.