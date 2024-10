Landman (shoulder) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Landman upgraded from limited participation Wednesday and Thursday to a full go Friday, indicating that he's moved past his shoulder issue in time for Sunday's contest. With Troy Andersen (knee) ruled out again in Week 8, expect Landman to start alongside Kaden Elliss in Atlanta's inside linebacker corps.