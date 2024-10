Landman totaled eight tackles (four solo) and forced two fumbles in Sunday's 38-20 Week 6 win over Carolina.

Landman returned to action after missing four weeks due to a calf injury. In addition to his eight tackles, the linebacker forced two fumbles, though both went out of bounds. Landman made the start for Atlanta and logged 79 percent of the team's defensive snaps with Troy Anderson (knee) sitting out Week 6.