Nate Landman News: Six tackles in loss

Landman recorded six total tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday night's 30-24 overtime loss to the Commanders.

Landman played 33 defensive snaps and compiled six total takedowns, both of which were his highest totals since Week 11. The linebacker splits his time between the defense and special-teams unit, producing 72 total tackles (36 solo), three forced fumbles and a pass defensed over 12 games in 2024.