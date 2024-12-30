Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nate Landman headshot

Nate Landman News: Six tackles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Landman recorded six total tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday night's 30-24 overtime loss to the Commanders.

Landman played 33 defensive snaps and compiled six total takedowns, both of which were his highest totals since Week 11. The linebacker splits his time between the defense and special-teams unit, producing 72 total tackles (36 solo), three forced fumbles and a pass defensed over 12 games in 2024.

Nate Landman
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now