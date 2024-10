Landman (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Landman was limited in practice Wednesday due to a lingering calf injury, but he was able to practice without limitations Thursday and he should be good to go for the Falcons' Week 7 contest against the Seahawks on Sunday. Landman logged eight tackles (four solo) and two forced fumbles during Atlanta's Week 6 win over Carolina.